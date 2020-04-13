As Vince McMahon would say, "NASCAR didn't screw Kyle Larson, Kyle Larson screwed Kyle Larson."
If you've been living under a rock, let me fill you in......Kyle Larson just learned what's going to be a very expensive lesson. A lesson that my Grandma Jan taught me for free. You just never know who might be watching or listening to what you say, or do. And those actions may have consequences.
I have to admit, I didn't hear about Larson's racial slur during last night's IRacing event at Monza until probably an hour after it occurred. If not for my pal, Jacob Blair, I would have been in for quite the surprise when I took a break from my Madden franchise to browse Twitter.
My first thought was disbelief. It's 2020, and common sense still isn't common. I understand Larson thought he was in a private chat, but that still means he thought it was OK to say a racial slur to somebody. I can't speak for Mr. Larson, but I was always taught to assume that everything you say or do has consequences, and in Larson's case, they certainly do.
Within 18 hours, Larson has gone from the hottest soon-to-be free agent in NASCAR, to likely begging for a ride. NASCAR has suspended him indefinitely, as has his team, Chip Ganassi Racing. His two primary sponsors, McDonalds and CreditOne, have terminated its contracts with him. So has Chevrolet, who Larson drives for. At this point, it only seems to be a matter of time before CGR releases him from his contract.
Now, I'm not saying Larson deserves the punishment. But I'm not saying he doesn't either. None of us know the proper punishment for something like this, nor are we in the situation to determine what a justifiable punishment is. However, I do think the actions taken by all parties are the right ones from their viewpoints.
NASCAR is unique from any other sport in that it relies almost essentially on sponsorship money for revenue. Drivers are also obligated to do a lot for sponsors and essentially serve as ambassador for their sponsors, whether they like it or not. Jeff Gordon was associated with DuPont, Jimmie Johnson with Lowe's, the list goes on. I know people don't like to hear this, but your actions represent people other than you. When I was a kid, I was always taught that how I behaved represented my parents. When I went to school events, we were told how we acted at school. When I cover events for work, how I act represents my employer.
How Larson acted represents NASCAR, CGR and his sponsors. When you're a multi-million dollar company investing millions of dollars in somebody, you probably don't like when they drop a racially sensitive comment and it becomes public.
McDonald's and CreditOne are worldwide corporations. They serve people of all races and genders. Believe it or not, they don't only serve you, the white, male, redneck that loves NASCAR. They also have to answer to the rest of the world and try to justify their actions, or lack thereof. Many people are angry about the backlash Larson has received, but it's simple. This could have been prevented. That's the only explanation for this, no excuse or defense is acceptable.
So save the "This type of stuff is said on video games all the time" argument. The imbeciles that spew these terrible words in video games typically don't represent sporting organizations or million dollar companies.
Enough with the "this type of stuff is sad in rap music all the time,". You and I both know hip-hop culture and NASCAR culture are two entirely different cultures that have never intertwined, so nice try. There is no double standard. This has always been the standard. I personally don't believe the n-word should ever be said, hip hop or not, but that's another argument for another day. McDonald's and CreditOne don't typically represent hip-hop artists, and this is partially why.
Larson opened a can of worms that many people have been eager to be opened for quite some time. NASCAR has always had this stigma of racism, be it fair or not. Don't get me wrong, NASCAR, like every other sport, has its share of ignorant, racist fans, but this isn't the norm. NASCAR has worked hard to escape its stereotype of racism. NASCAR has continued to make strides with their Drive for Diversity, they've cracked down on things like the Larson situation and have worked hard to wean racism out of the sport. Sadly, Larson's comments have set the sport back and allowed its haters to pounce again.
I'm not saying you can't be a fan of Kyle Larson, because you can be a fan of whoever you like, but it's OK to be a fan of someone and not defend everything they do. It's OK to have common sense and acknowledge that an action like this was always going to have consequences.
I don't think Larson's career is over. It has definitely taken a step back. He's probably out of CGR, and he has nobody to blame but himself. I, like many people, am a firm believer in second chances. He'll likely get one eventually, but it's not our place to determine if he does. It's NASCAR's, the sponsors that invest millions in the sport, and ultimately, himself. If Larson never races in the Cup series again, he'll go down as one of the biggest busts in NASCAR history. He'll be remembered as someone who had so much talent, potential and fandom, only to wash it away over a silly video game.
Nobody will be to blame himself, regardless of how hard people try to say this was blown out of proportion, or blame NASCAR, McDonald's or Credit One. They didn't make Kyle Larson say what Kyle Larson said. Like my grandma always said, actions have consequences.