(Storm Lake) -- Treynor graduate Summer Goss is happy she was able to leave her mark on the Buena Vista volleyball program.
The senior was recently named to the All-American Rivers Conference team for the second time in her career. Goss leaves the Beavers as the program's all-time leader in digs with 1,582.
"It means a lot," said Goss. "It sucks graduating and being done as a senior, but it's super nice knowing that I did get to leave a mark on this program for awhile hopefully."
Goss finished her undergraduate degree following her junior season last year. Following some thinking, she decided to start graduate school so she could play her final year of volleyball.
"Until the end of last year, I really didn't know if I was coming back or not, but when the season ended last year I couldn't put my kneepads and stuff away," said Goss. "I wasn't done yet, and I really wanted to come back. I had been thinking about getting my Master's and talked to my advisor about it. I actually started classes while I was still in my undergrad, so it was nice to get a little introduction beforehand. I can't complain about not having to go to classes and just go to volleyball practice and do my classes online."
Goss was a rare veteran on this year's Buena Vista squad, as one of two seniors on a roster that featured 10 freshmen and two sophomores. Goss says she has always been a leader on the court, but it was the off-court leadership role that was new for her this year.
"With any sport comes frustration and hardships, especially with sophomores and freshmen still transitioning into college," said Goss. "It required a lot of meetings with all of the team or individual meetings where they could come to me and talk about all sorts of different things going on in their life. It was nice to feel needed and that people could trust me in that aspect. It was definitely a different role that I had to step into."
Goss was a recent guest on Upon Further Review's KMAland Catch Up. You can hear the full interview below.