(Panora) -- The Treynor boys highlighted KMAland action from Panora with their first state tournament appearance since 2000. The Cardinals punched their ticket to Fort Dodge with a third place team finish in Thursday's Class 2A state qualifying meet held at Lake Panorama Golf Course in Panora.
"The guys ran outstanding," Treynor Coach Dan Schleisman told KMA Sports, "They've worked hard all year and they really deserve to go."
Derrick Thompson paced the Cardinals with a seventh place finish, returning to state with a time of 17:46.
"It was a hard course," Thompson said, "I'm a little disappointed that I didn't run better, but I qualified for state, so that's all I can ask."
Thompson's teammate, Cole Dooley also medaled with a 14th place finish in a time of 17:59.
"I would have liked to finish a little bit better," Dooley said, "I was hoping for top 10, but 14th still gets me to state."
Qualifying as a team also gets Dooley to state, along with his teammates Ryan Konz (17th), Jacob Reelfs (27th), Mason Yochum (40th), Jacob Keay (42nd) and Jacob Hrasky (52nd).
"I was really happy that my team came through and we could make it to state." Dooley said, "It's really nice and relieving. Everybody gets to share that experience."
"Some of them have been working for four years to try to get here, we just want to be the best we can be." Schleisman said.
Red Oak's duo of Baylor Bergren and Justin McCunn will join Treynor next week in Fort Dodge. Bergren qualified for his second career state meet with a sixth place finish.
"I increased last year, like 30 seconds better than last year and five places better. It just showed that I've been improving through the year," Bergren said.
McCunn's qualification was a bit more dramatic, snagging 15th, the final qualifying spot, six seconds ahead of 16th place.
"When I decided to play football and cross country this season, I knew this is the end result I wanted. To qualify for state and see how well I can do there," McCunn said.
Central Decatur's William Gillis and Tyson McDole also punched their tickets to state with respective finishes of third and 12th.
West Central Valley's Louden Foster claimed the individual title. Des Moines Christian won the team crown with 30 points. The Lions placed six runners in the top 11 and all seven runners in the top 30. Albia finished second with 76 points.
Complete interviews with Bergren, McCunn, Dooley, Thompson and Coach Schleisman can be viewed below.
On the girls side, ACGC's Kate Crawford claimed the individual title, the Chargers won the team title and five KMAland runners punched their tickets to Fort Dodge Thursday evening.
Treynor's Tori Castle was the highest finishing area runner with a third place finish in a time of 20:31.
"It was really tough competition here. I ran with some great girls and they pushed me really hard," Castle said.
Clarinda freshman Mayson Hartley's first season of high school cross country will end with a trip to Fort Dodge. The freshman punched her ticket with a fifth place finish in a time of 20:49.
"My whole goal this season was to get to state and I'm just glad I did that today," Hartley said.
Hartley will joined in Fort Dodge by another freshman, Underwood's Jordyn Reimer, who finished 13th.
"All the hard work I put in this season, I'm just really happy it's paying off," Reimer said.
ACGC, Emmettsburg and Chariton qualified for state as team with top-three finishes. Shenandoah led all area teams with a fifth place finish. The Fillies, did however, punch two tickets to Fort Dodge courtesy of 10th and 15th place finishes from Brenna Godfread and Sara Gilbert.
"It's really exciting," Godfread said, "The first half mile was really slick, so a lot of us slowed down a bit, but other than that, it was great,"
Gilbert earned the final qualifying spot by edging teammate Christene Johnson at the line.
"I knew that it was really close. I was trying to go as fast as I could. I didn't think I could go that fast," Gilbert told KMA Sports.
The state meet will take place Saturday, November 2nd at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.
Complete interviews with Reimer, Gilbert, Godfread, Hartley and Castle as well as full results from Thursday can be found below.