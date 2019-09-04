(Treynor) -- Treynor lost one game during the regular season last year. The Cardinals get a chance to avenge that loss when St. Albert comes to town Friday night, a game that will be featured as the KMA XStream Game of the Week.
"St. Albert is always going to provide a significant challenge just because they are who they are," Treynor head coach Jeff Casey told KMA Sports Tuesday morning. "They are traditionally one of the strongest programs on this side of the state, if not the whole state. They have a long winning tradition."
Last season in Council Bluffs, the Cardinals fell to the Falcons 30-20 before winning their final seven regular season games. Coach Casey says his team learned a lot about themselves in that loss one year ago, and feels it helped them as they moved forward to winning a district championship. However, Casey is also looking forward to the chance of returning the favor this go-round.
"I hate losing," Casey said. "I tend to hate losing more than I like winning. It certainly left a bad taste in our mouth and we need to come out ready to play this week. We know that St. Albert will be well coached and well prepared. They play hard and are a really talented team with tremendous players. We have to be ready for them."
The Cardinals opened the 2019 season with a solid 35-12 win at Logan-Magnolia this past Friday night. In that game, senior quarterback Jake Fisher rushed for 169 yards on 14 attempts and scored three times on the ground. New starting fullback Chase Reber had a big night as well as he racked up 141 yards on only 11 carries with one score. Jack Tiarks also got some looks on the ground with 41 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, St. Albert is coming off a 27-3 season opening loss at Kuemper last week. The Falcons struggled to move the ball on offense as they accumulated just 111 yards of total offense. Coach Casey, though, knows that St. Albert returns several key playmakers from last year's team such as starting quarterback Lance Wright and starting tailback Aiden Antisdel.
"You can see on film that Lance, who was good last year, is a much improved quarterback," Casey said. "He is a dynamic athlete that runs very hard. He is a kid that lowers his shoulder and will get yardage. Aiden is fast and illusive. He had a huge game against us last year. He had two carries that were about 70 yards each for touchdowns that really hurt us. They have other kids too out on the edge. They are like us in that they just have a lot of really good all around athletes."
Friday's game will be broadcast live on the KMA XStream at kmaland.com. The pregame show gets underway around 6:45 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 7. Brent Barnett and Joe Narmi will have the call.