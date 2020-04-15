(Treynor) -- After two consecutive years of coming within a game of making the state tournament, the Treynor Cardinals are hopeful this is the year they finally get over the hump.
"We're really eager and the girls are very hopeful to get a season in," Coach Shane Jacobsen said. "Especially the seniors. We've been communicating with them on the group text. The majority of them are getting in their fitness stuff."
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union have suspended all practices until May 1st. Soccer teams can begin action on May 8th.
"You'd hope to have a little more time to work tactically on what you want to do," Jacobsen said. "We're just going to have to roll with what they've given us and put our best foot forward."
Last year, the Cardinals went 12-3, but fell one goal short of reaching the state tournament, falling 1-0 to St. Albert in a regional final. That was one year after losing to Gilbert in a regional final.
While the result was not what they had hoped, Coach Jacobsen, who was an assistant last season, feels there were a lot of positives from last year.
"The team really does a great job on the counterattack," Jacobsen said. "It's one of the things we look for this year. That will help us score even more goals though, even though this a very offensive powerful team."
The Cardinals are led by junior Alyssa Kellar. Kellar, an Iowa commit, posted a team-high 25 goals for the Cardinals last season.
"She's just relentless," Jacobsen said. "Her skill level is just crazy. She's able to beat people 1-on-1, which creates lots of opportunities to either score or find the open person, and that helps tremendously."
Buena Vista commit Rylie Jacobsen returns after scoring 12 goals last season. Freshman Peyton Scott made a stellar high school debut last season, scoring 10 goals.
Livia White, Rachael Phelps, Anna Fleming, Mackenzie Emmart, Rachel Kinsella, Alli Brokman, Mia Shipley, Evyn Eblen, Malloy Helvie, Bergynn Kinnison, Callie Copperstone, Sarah Suden and Josie Davidson also return to the Cardinals after scoring goals last season.
In total, the Cardinals return 82 of the 90 goals they scored last season, which leads them with lofty goals for this season, and that begins with getting to the state tournament. Jacobsen feels the result of the past two regional finals have been fresh on his team's mind.
"I think you have to think about that," Jacobsen said. "It motivates them. Last year's game against St. Albert is the biggest motivator. That's still sitting with them pretty hard."
Not only do the Cardinals hope to reach the state tournament, they hope to make some noise, too.
"I think the team is definitely capable of it," Jacobsen said. "If we could come together and gel as a team, work on the stuff we need to and peak at the right time we should definitely be able to get to state."
The complete interview with Coach Jacobsen can be heard below.