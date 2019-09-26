(Oakland) -- Grit has been a popular word used by Treynor Coach Kim Barents to describe her volleyball squad during the first half of the season. Coach Barent's squad showed plenty grit Thursday night and the end result was a three-set sweep (25-18, 25-15, 25-14) over Western Iowa Conference foe Riverside.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
"I'm super proud of the girls," Coach Barents told KMA Sports "They went with the game plan we had and this was a big team effort. We have a young team, everybody kind of counts us out, but they're coming of age."
The Cardinals never trailed at any point in the night and finished each of the three sets strong to preserve what could prove to be an important conference win. Treynor spread the wealth offensively with 10 kills from Kailey Rochholz and nine kills apiece from Madeline Lewis & Natalie Simpson.
"I was looking for the seams and when I could part the defense and what was open at the time I went up." Simpson said.
Emma Flathers assisted on 26 kills offensively. The Cardinals defense was led by 12 digs from Tori Castle, 10 from Stella Umphreys and two blocks from Kennedy Elwood.
"She (Flathers) sets up for shots really well and gets the other team out of system, which gets us points," Rochholz said.
Treynor raced to a 9-1 lead in the first set and rode their strong start past a Riverside comeback and into a set one victory. Set two was much of the same. Treynor jumped out to a 9-3 lead, Riverside mounted a comeback, but Treynor scored eight of the last nine points to claim the set, 25-14. The Cardinals scored the first three points in the decisive third set and extended their lead to 13-5 before Riverside whittled the deficit to 14-11. Treynor, again, finished the set strong, this time on an 11-3 run to claim the set and ultimately the match. Rochholz came in clutch down the stretch with three kills in the final four points for Treynor.
"I just really wanted to put it down and take the dub," Rochholz said.
Treynor improved to 10-12 overall the win and 4-1 in WIC play, keeping the Cardinals afloat in the race for the conference title. Treynor will now turn their attention to a home match against Audubon on Tuesday.
"We just have to keep going, working hard and getting better each time. I don't think these girls have hit their peak yet." Barents said.
Riverside, who drops to 16-6 overall and 2-2 in WIC play, was led by six kills from Jadyn Achenbach. Kenna Ford chipped in 20 assists for the Bulldogs.
Complete video interviews with Rochholz, Simpson and Coach Barents can be found below.