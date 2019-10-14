(Treynor) -- The Treynor School Board has approved the hire of Scott Wallace as the new head baseball coach at the school.
Wallace worked as an assistant under Coach Bob Mantell over the past two seasons.
“Being on staff the last two seasons, I was able to experience the traditions of Cardinal baseball,” Wallace told KMA Sports. “It’s truly an honor to be given the opportunity to continue to lead such a great group of student-athletes within our community.”
Coach Mantell retired after 14 years in the Treynor program. He will officially be inducted into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, December 21st.