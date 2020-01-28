(Treynor) -- They did it in different ways, but both Treynor basketball teams made statements in the Cardinals sweep over Western Iowa Conference foe Tri-Center Tuesday night on KMA 960.
Girls: Treynor 52 Tri-Center 18
Treynor relied on a strong second quarter to pull away from Tri-Center and claim their second victory over Tri-Center this season and their third win in the last four games.
"I was pleased with how we adjusted after the slow start," Coach Joe Chapman told KMA Sports. "This last month has put us to the test and we've really grown and gotten a lot better."
Treynor led 10-4 after one quarter, but the Cardinals blew the game open in the second quarter, outscoring Tri-Center 16-4 to take a 26-8 lead into the break. Treynor then scored the first five of the second half and led 43-16 after three before holding on for the 52-18 victory.
Defense was key for the Cardinals in the victory.
"Defensively, we've been strong most the year and I was happy with that," Chapman said.
While the defense was Treynor's trademark tonight, they also relied on some clutch shooting. Senior Tori Castle led the way with 16 points on the evening including a pair of timely three-pointers in the second quarter.
"I've struggled a little bit earlier in the season with my threes and it kind of hit tonight."
Castle was one of three Cardinals to post double-digits. Mandy Stogdill finished with 13 and Clara Teigland scored 12.
Tri-Center was led in the defeat by six points from Kylie Alfers and five from Brooke Daughenbaugh. The Trojans drop to 2-13 on the year and 1-11 in WIC play. They will face Griswold on Thursday.
With the win, Treynor moves to 7-9 on the year and 7-5 in WIC play. The Cardinals have now won three of their last four and four of their last seven. Their recent successes have the defending champs feeling as if they're beginning to play their best basketball when it matters most.
"That was always our plan and our goal. We've got a little ways to go, but I think in the next few weeks you'll see a really tough Treynor team," Chapman said.
Treynor will look to continue their winning ways Friday night when they travel to IKM-Manning. The complete interviews with Castle and Coach Chapman can be viewed below.
BOYS: Treynor 66 Tri-Center 44
In a season already full of statements, the KMA 1A/2A No. 1 and Class 2A No. 2 Treynor boys made another statement with an impressive 66-44 victory over KMA 1A/2A No. 7 Tri-Center Tuesday night.
The Cardinals, in their first game since losing John Schwarte to injury, took care of business with an impressive display of second-half basketball, turning a seven-point lead into a 25-point lead in the span of just over six minutes.
"In situations like that, I think you find out a lot about your team," Coach Scott Rucker said. "In this program, toughness is the most important thing you can have and I think we found some toughness tonight."
The loss of Schwarte forced the Cardinals to rely more on a pair of Jacks: Tiarks and Stogdill. The duo combined to tally 43 total points Tuesday. Tiarks led the team with 22 and nine rebounds while Stogdill contributed 21 points and nine rebounds in the win.
Tiarks and Stogdill came through for their team in different ways. Tiarks controlled the paint while Stogdill relied on consistent outside shooting.
"I had a pretty good matchup," Tiarks said, "I was able to seal the backside high guy who was on the 1-3-1, so they were able to get opposite side and throw it up to me."
"I've been putting a lot of work in the last couple weeks, shooting after practice and it paid off tonight," Stogdill said.
Both teams tried to keep pace in the first but Stogdill's three at the buzzer gave Treynor an 18-9 lead going into the second. Treynor held Tri-Center at bay in the second and took a 34-18 lead into the half. Treynor scored the first bucket of the second half to extend their lead to 36-18, but Tri-Center responded with an 11-0 run to trim the deficit to 36-29 and shift the momentum to the visitor's side.
Treynor calmly rebutted Tri-Center's run with a run of their own, a 27-9 spurt that put the decision out of hand en route to the 66-44 victory. The run was aided by an opportunistic defense that never allowed Tri-Center to get comfortable, forcing many turnovers and contested shots.
"I thought, for the most part, our help-side defense was really good," Rucker said. "I thought we had stretches where we really dictated what they were able to do."
Tri-Center was led in the defeat by 15 points from Leyton Nelson. Ethan Alfers also added nine for the Trojans, who drop to 12-3 overall and 9-3 in conference action. They will face Griswold in a non-conference contest Thursday night.
With the victory, Treynor moves to 15-1 and 12-0 in the WIC. The Cardinals will now turn their attention to a sneaky road contest with WIC foe IKM-Manning Friday evening.
"That's maybe one of, if not the hardest place in our conference to play. They have a program that we respect as much as any," Rucker said.
The complete interviews with Tiarks, Stogdill and Coach Rucker can be viewed below.