(Treynor) -- While the high school track season remains in peril, Treynor senior Tori Castle knows she will run again at some point. She made that official last week by announcing her commitment to Northwest Missouri State.
"With us being unsure about having a track season right now, being given the opportunity to compete again on the cross country course and track is exciting for me," Castle said. "I'm glad I get that opportunity again.
Castle, a five-sport standout for the Cardinals, did not go out for cross country until her junior season, but concluded her career with two trips to state and a state medal. She also medaled in the 3000 meter run last season. Despite her successes, Castle says she didn't envision running in college.
"It definitely wasn't on my mind when I was a freshman or sophomore," Castle said. "Junior season, I went out for cross country and found out I was pretty decent at it. It kinda got on my mind then. After my track season, I just realized I might want to continue to compete at this sport for the next four years."
Castle says she began talking to Northwest in January.
"At the time I didn't know for sure if Northwest had the right major for me," Castle said. "A month later, I contacted them back, went down for a visit and just loved it from then."
Castle, who plans to focus on exercise science at Northwest, says many factors drew her to Maryville.
"I love the campus, I love the size, it's the perfect size for me," Castle said. "They have some really nice facilities."
Castle also bought into the philosophy instilled by Coach Brandon Masters.
"It's a very team-first thing," Castle said. "I liked how the coach focuses on individual successes so that he puts you in a position to where you're running your best at the best time of the year."
When Castle enters Maryville, she has one goal in mind: get better.
"I'm really interested to see how much my times will be able to drop," Castle said. "With being a five-sport athlete I've never been able to focus on just running and that's really exciting to me. I'm really excited to see how much I can improve my times when I just focus on one thing."
The complete interview with Castle can be heard below.