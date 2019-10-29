(Treynor) -- Another Western Iowa Conference senior quarterback set a school record on Friday night.
Treynor’s Jake Fisher has the arm to lead any spread offense, but in the Cardinals option scheme his speed and intuition has led to a single-season best 21 rushing touchdowns.
“I had no idea,” Fisher told KMA Sports on Tuesday’s KMAland Catch Up. “We were on the two-yard line, and I told Coach (Jeff) Casey to call a play for Chase Reber. But he said we’re going to run a quarterback sneak, so I thought, ‘OK, I’ll take it.’”
It wasn’t until Fisher returned to the sideline that Coach Casey let him know that he had taken down a 44-year-old record, previously set by Jeff Schroeder in 1975.
“It means everything, especially with the tradition of power football at Treynor,” Fisher said. “There have been a lot of good running backs and players coming through. Just being able to have that record shows all the effort that I put in, and it means a lot.”
Fisher, who has enough of an arm to throw a beautiful hail Mary pass to Jack Stogdill 65 yards in the air earlier this year, doesn’t hurt for some extra passes or yearn for more of a passing offense. He is just proud to be the quarterback of a 9-0 team.
“Running the option offense really just kind of works into the strengths that a lot of us have,” he said. “Not being able to pass (a lot) is not something I worry about. I just worry about winning and doing whatever I need to do to get the team yards.”
Fisher will need to be at his best when the Cardinals meet Western Christian (8-1) on Friday evening. The Wolfpack come from Class 1A District 1 and have played 1A’s second-toughest schedule, according to BCMoore Rankings.
“We can play with anybody, I think,” Fisher said. “We’re all really confident in our abilities, and we want to go out and show the state that Treynor football is back.”
