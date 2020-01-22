(Treynor) -- Brock Fox was a major piece of Treynor’s renaissance over the last several years. The outstanding two-way lineman made a large impact on both sides of the ball, and Augustana was paying attention.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound standout will play for the Vikings beginning next fall.
“I really liked the coaches there,” Fox told KMA Sports on Wednesday’s KMAland Catch Up. “The players are great, and I really like the class size.”
Fox helped the Cardinals win 18 games over his final two seasons, leading one of the top running games in the entire state.
“(Augustana) is closer to home than some of the other places I was looking at,” Fox added. “It just felt like the best fit.”
Fox says Augustana started recruiting him at the beginning of his senior year. Since then, it’s been a whirlwind last several months choosing the school that fit him best.
“I really liked the campus a lot,” Fox noted. “The coaches were very friendly. They have a really good football program, and I wanted to be a part of that.”
Fox figures to play right guard at the next level. He chose Augustana over other heavy interest from Minnesota State and Wayne State. Fox also visited Iowa State and Northern Iowa.
Listen to the complete interview with Fox linked below.