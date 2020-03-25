(Treynor) -- Two-time state track medalist Chloe Gregory is in a holding pattern at the moment. While her senior year of track may or may not happen, she knows her running career will continue regardless.
In November, Treynor’s quarter-mile specialist announced her intentions to continue the family tradition by running track at Grand View.
“I visited several other college campuses,” Gregory said. “I felt most connected and felt the best fit (at Grand View).”
Gregory, who was a member of the 2018 4x400 meter relay runner-up and the eighth-place distance medley relay team in 2019, says everything felt right at the Des Moines school.
“They already have a very successful and structured track program,” she said. “I also liked that they have a really strong nursing and pre-med program, which is what I’m interested in.”
While her future is set, her present – and her senior year of track – remains up in the air. If and when the opportunity to start the season comes, Gregory says she will be ready.
“It’s frustrating at this point,” Gregory said. “All we can do is work our hardest and hope we get our season. I’m working out a lot at home outside, and I’m trying to get to the track as much as I can.”
Gregory is the third member of her family to commit to an athletic and academic career at Grand View. Older brothers Sam and Steven are both members of the Vikings’ NAIA national champion wrestling team.
Gregory made her comments on Wednesday’s KMAland Catch Up. Listen to the complete interview from Upon Further Review linked below.