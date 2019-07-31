(KMAland) -- A dominant career came to a finish exactly where it deserved to end and in exactly the way it deserved to end.
Treynor senior Sydni Huisman fired one final strike for one final strikeout to complete one final win during her incredible and mostly dominant career. The final career totals were 99 wins, 1,133 strikeouts and one of just three Treynor pitchers to win a game at the state tournament.
For the second consecutive year, Huisman is the KMAland Pitcher of the Year. She joins former Logan-Magnolia standout Abby Straight as the only two-time winners of the award in its seven years of existence.
“She’s worked super hard,” her mother and coach Kara Huisman told KMA Sports following Treynor’s state consolation triumph over Mount Vernon.
That much is evident, and it officially paid off with her first trip to Fort Dodge. It’s a trip many dream about, and that’s true for Sydni, who watched and idolized KMA Sports Hall of Famer Madison Keysor – a former protégé of her mother.
“Ever since fifth and sixth grade, (state) is something I’ve been thinking about,” Sydni Huisman told KMA Sports. “That was just kind of the tradition. I just thought, we’re going to come here, and I’m going to do this. It was a long time coming.”
This year’s season was as good as it gets. Huisman finished with a 30-3 record and a state-leading 376 strikeouts over 213 1/3 innings pitched. Opponents managed just a .111 batting average against her for the season, and she only put 59 (50 walks, 9 HBP) on base via a free pass.
Those numbers come after a dominant junior season (0.74 ERA, 264 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings). Even with those figures in her back pocket – and the KMAland Pitcher of the Year award from last season – Huisman found a way to improve.
“She carried a little more of a load in basketball (than prior years),” Coach Huisman said. “I wouldn’t say she was behind, but she wasn’t quite where we wanted her to be coming into the season. She really hit it hard once school got out and really dialed in and focused.”
Huisman’s numbers and ranks in KMAland:
Strikeouts: 376 (1st)
ERA: 0.59 (1st)
OppBA: .111 (1st)
Innings: 213.1 (1st)
Wins: 30 (1st)
I think that settles it: Sydni Huisman went out a winner for Treynor and goes out a winner here. She is the KMAland Pitcher of the Year. Again.
PREVIOUS WINNERS
2018: Sydni Huisman, Treynor
2017: Ashtyn Miller, Lewis Central
2016: Abby Straight, Logan-Magnolia
2015: Abby Straight, Logan-Magnolia
2014: Rachel Smith, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
2013: Madison Keysor, Treynor