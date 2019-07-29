Western Iowa Conference Logo
(KMAland) -- Treynor’s Sydni Huisman and Connor Lange of Missouri Valley were named the Western Iowa Conference’s Most Valuable Players with the release of the all-conference softball and baseball teams on Monday.

View the complete list of honorees below.

FIRST TEAM   

Katie Anzalone, SR, AHSTW

Gracie Bluml, JR, Riverside

Lexi Branning, JR, IKM-Manning

Ashlyn Cook, JR, Missouri Valley

Bella Dingus, JR, Treynor

Kenna Ford, SO, Riverside

Sydni Huisman, SR, Treynor (MOST VALUABLE PLAYER)

Ella Pierce, SO, Underwood

Erika Rife, FR, Logan-Magnolia

Reanna Rife, JR, Logan-Magnolia

Konnor Sudmann, SR, Treynor

Stella Umphreys, JR, Treynor

Ashley Vanfossan, SR, Underwood

SECOND TEAM   

Bianca Cadwell, FR, IKM-Manning

Alexis Christian, SR, Logan-Magnolia

Carter Crispin, SR, Missouri Valley

Reagan Darrah, SR, Treynor

Natalie Hagadon, FR, AHSTW

Payton Hilts, JR, Missouri Valley

Julia Janssen, JR, Missouri Valley

Kayla Jensen, SR, Tri-Center

Alyssa Kellar, SO, Treynor

Erin McMains, JR, Underwood

Mollie Nelson, SO, Tri-Center

Taylor Nelson, SO, Underwood

Paige Osweiler, JR, AHSTW

FIRST TEAM 

Kyle Christensen, SR, Treynor

Blake Hall, SO, Underwood

Connor Lange, SR, Missouri Valley (MOST VALUABLE PLAYER)

Alex Lingle, SR, IKM-Manning

Landon Nelson, JR, Underwood

Drew Peterson, JR, Treynor

Sam Porter, JR, AHSTW

Nick Ravlin, JR, Underwood

Joel Richardson, SR, Logan-Magnolia

Skyler Schultes, JR, Audubon

Jaxon Schumacher, 8, Treynor

Kaleb Smith, JR, Tri-Center

Zach Teten, JR, Underwood

SECOND TEAM 

Dylan Cunard, JR, Logan-Magnolia

Joey Cunningham, JR, AHSTW

Alec Fichter, SO, Missouri Valley

Colton Hanlon, JR, Logan-Magnolia

Blake Holst, SO, AHSTW

Jackson Jensen, JR, Audubon

Trent Kozeal, SO, Tri-Center

Brody Langer, JR, AHSTW

Kristian Martens, JR, Treynor

Nate McCombs, JR, Treynor

Kyle Siebels, SR, Tri-Center

Nick Tennis, SR, Missouri Valley

Trevor Wills, SR, Logan-Magnolia