(KMAland) -- Treynor’s Sydni Huisman and Connor Lange of Missouri Valley were named the Western Iowa Conference’s Most Valuable Players with the release of the all-conference softball and baseball teams on Monday.
View the complete list of honorees below.
FIRST TEAM
Katie Anzalone, SR, AHSTW
Gracie Bluml, JR, Riverside
Lexi Branning, JR, IKM-Manning
Ashlyn Cook, JR, Missouri Valley
Bella Dingus, JR, Treynor
Kenna Ford, SO, Riverside
Sydni Huisman, SR, Treynor (MOST VALUABLE PLAYER)
Ella Pierce, SO, Underwood
Erika Rife, FR, Logan-Magnolia
Reanna Rife, JR, Logan-Magnolia
Konnor Sudmann, SR, Treynor
Stella Umphreys, JR, Treynor
Ashley Vanfossan, SR, Underwood
SECOND TEAM
Bianca Cadwell, FR, IKM-Manning
Alexis Christian, SR, Logan-Magnolia
Carter Crispin, SR, Missouri Valley
Reagan Darrah, SR, Treynor
Natalie Hagadon, FR, AHSTW
Payton Hilts, JR, Missouri Valley
Julia Janssen, JR, Missouri Valley
Kayla Jensen, SR, Tri-Center
Alyssa Kellar, SO, Treynor
Erin McMains, JR, Underwood
Mollie Nelson, SO, Tri-Center
Taylor Nelson, SO, Underwood
Paige Osweiler, JR, AHSTW
FIRST TEAM
Kyle Christensen, SR, Treynor
Blake Hall, SO, Underwood
Connor Lange, SR, Missouri Valley (MOST VALUABLE PLAYER)
Alex Lingle, SR, IKM-Manning
Landon Nelson, JR, Underwood
Drew Peterson, JR, Treynor
Sam Porter, JR, AHSTW
Nick Ravlin, JR, Underwood
Joel Richardson, SR, Logan-Magnolia
Skyler Schultes, JR, Audubon
Jaxon Schumacher, 8, Treynor
Kaleb Smith, JR, Tri-Center
Zach Teten, JR, Underwood
SECOND TEAM
Dylan Cunard, JR, Logan-Magnolia
Joey Cunningham, JR, AHSTW
Alec Fichter, SO, Missouri Valley
Colton Hanlon, JR, Logan-Magnolia
Blake Holst, SO, AHSTW
Jackson Jensen, JR, Audubon
Trent Kozeal, SO, Tri-Center
Brody Langer, JR, AHSTW
Kristian Martens, JR, Treynor
Nate McCombs, JR, Treynor
Kyle Siebels, SR, Tri-Center
Nick Tennis, SR, Missouri Valley
Trevor Wills, SR, Logan-Magnolia