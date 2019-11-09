(Hawarden) -- Treynor gave the two-time defending champion West Sioux a run for their money Friday night, but it was not enough as West Sioux's quest for a three-peat stayed alive thanks to a flurry of second half points, defeating Treynor 41-24 in a Class 1A quarterfinal heard on the KMAX-Stream.
"The kids fought hard," Treynor Coach Jeff Casey told KMA Sports, "We came out pretty strong in the first half. Things just kind of get out of hand in the second. They made some adjustments. We tried to make adjustments, but just couldn't keep up."
In the first half, Treynor went blow-to-blow with one of the state's most explosive offenses. The Cardinals scored a pair of rushing touchdowns from senior quarterback Jake Fisher, from one and 73 yards out. A Luke Mieska 39-yard field goal as time expired gave Treynor a 17-14 lead going into halftime.
West Sioux displayed it's offensive firepower, led by the state's all-time leading passer and Iowa State commit Hunter Dekkers, the Falcons scored three touchdowns in a four minute span to turn a 17-14 deficit into a 34-17 lead.
Treynor managed to trim the deficit to 34-24 with Fisher's third touchdown of the game, but a late West Sioux touchdown extended their lead to 41-24 and preserved the victory.
Dekkers guided the West Sioux offense with 180 passing yards and two scores to complement his 79 yard, one-score rushing performance. However, the Cardinals flustered the all-state quarterback early, holding him to just nine passing yards in the first half.
Fisher led Treynor's offense with 21 passing yards and 103 rushing yards. Jack Tiarks also contributed 54 rushing yards for the Cardinals.
"Our kids worked their butts off and they never quit, i'm super proud of them," Casey said.
With the victory, West Sioux advances to a state semifinal, where they will face a district rival: West Lyon on Saturday, November 16th.
Treynor's defeat brings their season to a close with a record of 10-1. The Cardinals were led in 2019 by a heavy dose of senior leadership. 19 of the 22 starting positions on offense or defense were occupied by seniors this season. This year's strong senior class saw a win improvement in each of their four seasons from a 1-8 campaign in 2016, to a 10-1 record this season.
"They've carried us a long ways, set the tone for the future and shown the younger kids the right way to do it," Casey said of his senior class.
The complete video interview with Coach Casey can be viewed below