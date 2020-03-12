Western Iowa Conference NEW 2
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Treynor star Jack Tiarks has been named the Western Iowa Conference Boys Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.

Tiarks and teammate Jack Stogdill, Tri-Center’s Leyton Nelson and Raydden Grobe of AHSTW were all unanimous first team choices. 

Others on the first team are Jon Schwarte of Treynor, AHSTW’s Clayton Akers, Tre Melby of Logan-Magnolia and Tri-Center’s Ethan Alfers.

Listed below are second team members:

Gavin Bartalini, Missouri Valley 

Parker Behrens, IKM-Manning

Colten Brandt IKM-Manning

Dylan Cunard, Logan-Magnolia

Blake Hall, Underwood

Colby Keller, IKM-Manning

Sam Porter, AHSTW

Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning

Skyler Schultes, Audubon

Drake Woods, Riverside