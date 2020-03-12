(KMAland) -- Treynor star Jack Tiarks has been named the Western Iowa Conference Boys Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.
Tiarks and teammate Jack Stogdill, Tri-Center’s Leyton Nelson and Raydden Grobe of AHSTW were all unanimous first team choices.
Others on the first team are Jon Schwarte of Treynor, AHSTW’s Clayton Akers, Tre Melby of Logan-Magnolia and Tri-Center’s Ethan Alfers.
Listed below are second team members:
Gavin Bartalini, Missouri Valley
Parker Behrens, IKM-Manning
Colten Brandt IKM-Manning
Dylan Cunard, Logan-Magnolia
Blake Hall, Underwood
Colby Keller, IKM-Manning
Sam Porter, AHSTW
Amos Rasmussen, IKM-Manning
Skyler Schultes, Audubon
Drake Woods, Riverside