(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Jack Tiarks had his share of options for the next level, but he officially decided late last week he wants to try his hand at the highest level.
The 6-foot-3 linebacker prospect announced his decision to walk-on to Iowa State University.
“A little over a month ago they offered me a preferred walk-on,” Tiarks told KMA Sports. “I really liked it there and the more I went up there I got to experience the environment and build relationships with the coaches. I knew that’s where I wanted to spend the next four to five years.”
Tiarks listed a number of Division II offers from the likes of Minnesota State, Northwest Missouri and Southwest Minnesota State.
“I want to prove to myself that I can compete at the (Division I level),” Tiarks said. “I want to prove I can make it at this level, compete against the best of the best in the Power Five. I’ve always wanted to play at that level.”
Hear much more from Tiarks in Monday’s KMAland Catch Up interview linked below.