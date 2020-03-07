(Treynor) -- After a one-year respite, the Treynor boys basketball team is returning to Des Moines with plenty of firepower, experience and expectations.
The Cardinals (24-1) take a 17-game win streak into the Class 2A state tournament, where they earned the No. 2 seed and will meet No. 7 Pella Christian (13-10) in a quarterfinal on Monday evening (FM 99.1).
“These kids have practiced their butts off,” Coach Scott Rucker told KMA Sports. “They play super, super hard, and in some cases, ridiculously hard.”
Treynor touts six seniors, including a trio that played a large role in pushing them to a state runner-up finish at the 2018 tournament. Jack Stogdill, Jack Tiarks and Jon Schwarte count a 70-6 record over the past three seasons.
“All the hard work and dreams throughout my life are coming true,” Stogdill said.
“We’ve been working hard since our freshman year, and it’s amazing to have it pay off and get back to state,” Tiarks added.
Tiarks leads the team in scoring this season with 16.4 per game and is shooting 62.5 percent from the field on an array of dunks and soars to the rim. Stogdill has put in 14.8 points per game, hitting a team-high 40 3-pointers. And Schwarte has fought off a late-season wrist injury to put in 9.3 points per game and has made 65.6 percent of his shots.
Despite a season-ending injury to junior Sid Schaaf, Treynor is plenty deep in the guard court. Seniors Luke Mieska and Quinn Navara are likely starters while junior Tim Zimmerman and sophomore Thomas Schwartz have also been cycling in and out of the lineup.
It was that quartet that had a major impact on Treynor’s dominant substate final win over a guard-heavy Panorama squad. The group held senior standout Malachi Peasley to just 2-of-13 shooting from the field.
“Those four are such weapons on the ball that we can just keep rotating them in and keeping them fresh,” Rucker said. “A lot of games, they’re the difference.”
Treynor now will turn their attention to a Pella Christian team that doesn’t count a gaudy record, but they have plenty of impressive performances this season, including an early-season 84-83 win over Class 3A qualifier Pella.
The three-time champion Eagles are making their 15th state appearance and sixth in the last 10 years. Six-foot-nine senior Josh Van Gorp shoots 71 percent from the field and has a team-high 16.2 points per game while fellow senior Dan Jungling has 57 3-pointers and averages 12.8 points per game.
The rest of the Pella Christian lineup is also full of veterans with Keean Cadwell, Jack Vermeer, Ryan Vande Haar, Isaiah Gritters and Bryant Agre all seniors and all providing between 3.7 and 9.3 points per game. The Eagles have played the toughest schedule in Class 2A so any matchup at state will be commonplace for them.
For Treynor, they will be looking to continue a bit of a newfound tradition. In their last three trips to Des Moines, the Cardinals have advanced past the quarterfinal round, collecting a third in 2014, a first in 2015 and a second in 2018.
“We do the same every year we go,” Rucker said. “We try to win the first one. The 2A field is going to be loaded this year. It’s going to be really balanced, and there won’t be a bad team there. I know we’re going to be really, really prepared.”
“We want to go and finish what we didn’t last time,” Tiarks added.
View videos from Treynor’s postseason wins below.