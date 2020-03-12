(Des Moines) -- Treynor's talented senior class concluded their careers with a fourth-place finish. While it was not the result they were hoping for.....a 77-66 defeat to Camanche in the Class 2A third place game, the Cardinals collected their fourth state tournament trophy in the past seven years.
"Today was a little bit of blur, it almost seemed," Coach Scott Rucker said. "They went for it. We didn't get as big as trophy as we wanted to, but to finish the top four in the state...how many kids would love to be in our position."
In their second game in a 15-hour span, the Cardinals started well, but trailed 21-15 after one quarter. They continued to trade buckets with Camanche in the second quarter with Camanche taking a 38-30 lead into the break.
Camanche blew the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Treynor 19-10 to take a 57--40 lead into the fourth, which was ultimately enough to seal the victory.
"Today, specifically we didn't very well and that's pretty rare for us," Coach Rucker said.
The defeat marked the final game for a talented Treynor senior class that includes Jack Stogdill, Jack Tiarks, Jon Schwarte, Quinn Navara, Luke Mieska and Craig Chapman. Stogdill and Tiarks paced the Cardinals with 17 and 16 points respectively.
"We've grown up playing with each other since third grade," Stogdill said. "To finish it with these guys at Wells Fargo (Arena) is pretty special.
"We came here with a championship goal in mind," Tiarks said. "But you're goal is to always get here and to get to play three games at the state tournament is all we can ask for."
This senior class began its' high school career two years removed from Treynor's state championship team and posted seasons of 14-10, 26-1, 20-4 and 25-2 and a career record of 85-17. They also claimed three Western Iowa Conference titles, made two trips to state, played in a state championship game and took home two trophies from Des Moines.
"I know they'll back on it and really understand what they've done," Rucker said.
The complete interviews with Rucker and Treynor's senior class can be viewed below.