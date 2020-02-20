(Treynor) — Treynor/Tri-Center round three will happen next Tuesday night when the two teams square off in a Class 2A District 16 Final. The Cardinals and Trojans were winners in semifinal play Thursday night, two games heard live on KMA-FM 99.1.
Treynor 92 Shenandoah 42
Treynor took care of business in a dominant 92-42 district semifinal win over Shenandoah. The Cardinals opened the game on an 11-0 run and led 57-16 at halftime. The starters only played the first two quarters, but they made plenty of noise and put on a show as junior Tim Zimmerman knocked down five three-pointers and scored 17 points, senior Jack Stogdill had 15, and senior Jack Tiarks slammed down four dunks and added 14 points.
“I thought we got a lot of contribution from everybody,” Treynor head coach Scott Rucker told KMA Sports after the win. “I like that we got off to a great start. I thought we showed a lot of maturity tonight with our older kids. Our younger kids were able to get some minutes and get better too.”
The Cardinals improved to a remarkable 22-1 with the win. Shenandoah’s season ends at 5-18 overall. The Mustangs lose seven seniors from this year’s team: Anthony Stogdill, Kyle Cerven, Devin Morelock, Conner Birt, Ethan Voshell, Blake Son, and Ty Lantz. Junior Braden Knight paced the Mustangs in the loss with 20 points.
Video interviews with Coach Rucker and Zimmerman can be found below.
Tri-Center 63 Clarinda 52
Playing without their leading scorer, Tri-Center was able to hold off Clarinda for a solid 63-52 postseason win. Junior Leyton Nelson, who averages over 18 points per game, went down with an injury the day prior at practice — according to Tri-Center head coach Chad Harder.
The Trojans (18-4) went to battle with the Cardinals as the two teams exchanged leads many times throughout the first half. Clarinda led 11-10 after one quarter, and then went up 26-25 at the break. A big 23-15 third quarter helped the Trojans get a lead they would never relinquish. Tri-Center senior Tom Turner scored 14 of his 21 points in that third period.
“I’m just really proud of our guys,” Coach Harder told KMA Sports. “They toughed it out. Leyton got hurt yesterday right at the end of practice. We didn’t have a lot of time to game plan. That’s the character of our kids and give credit to our bench. We never doubted for a second that we could come out and compete.”
Along with Turner’s 21 points, juniors Mason Rohatsch and Ethan Alfers each scored 13 points, while junior Trent Kozeal added 11. Clarinda’s season ends at 9-14. Their seniors are Kory Rogers, Connor Brown, Nathan Lindsay, Zach Bergren, and Matthew Nellis. Sophomore Drew Brown led the team in the loss with 18 points and Lindsay put up 11.
Video interviews with Coach Harder and Turner can be found below.
2A-16 Final: Treynor vs. Tri-Center @ Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
Treynor and Tri-Center will now square off next Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson High School. It’s the third meeting between the two teams this year. Coach Rucker from Treynor is expecting a tough matchup.
“Hopefully Leyton Nelson can get his ankle healed and they are at full strength,” Coach Rucker said. “It’s hard to beat a team three times. We’re excited for that challenge and we’re excited to play them for a third time. We have a lot of respect for them, they are really good, and I think it will be a heck of a game in round three.”
Likewise, Coach Harder from Tri-Center told KMA Sports that Tuesday’s game will be a challenge. He adds their focus is getting healthy for the game.
“We want to play our ball game and try to dictate the tempo,” Harder said. “Whoever it is, we will be ready and we will go out there and give it our best shot.”
The Treynor/Tri-Center district final will be broadcast live on KMA. Stay tuned to our KMA Sports Calendar at kmaland.com for the station assignment of that game.