(KMAland) -- Treynor and Underwood athletes and coaches are prominent on the Class 1A District 9 awards list.
Underwood senior quarterback Nick Ravlin picked up the district’s Offensive Player of the Year while Treynor’s Kristian Martens and Luke Mieska are the Lineman and Special Teams Player of the Year, respectively. Mieska was also named the Place Kicker of the Year.
Treynor assistant coach Seth Christensen and Underwood assistant Tim Richard shared the Assistant Coach of the Year award while Jeff Casey (Treynor) and Nate Mechaelsen (Underwood) are the Co-Coaches of the Year.
Additionally, Nick Gerdes of East Sac County was honored as the Defensive Player of the Year, and Cherokee’s Mason Carver was named Punter of the Year.
Treynor had six first team all-district nominees: Jake Fisher, Jack Tiarks, Kristian Martens, Brock Fox, Ben Boese and Chase Reber.
Underwood placed five on the first team: Nick Ravlin, Brayden Wollan, Landon Nelson, Easton Eledge and Scott Pearson. Missouri Valley had three first team picks: Nick Haynes, Gavin Bartalini and Jed Kyle.
