(Treynor) -- Treynor wrestling is coming off its most productive start in recent memory and hopeful that it will parlay into some success this weekend at the Western Iowa Conference Tournaments.
The Cardinals have started the season with a pair of tournament victories at their home meet as well as the Lenox Invitational.
"Our program has been building these last few years," Treynor Coach Phil Kennedy tells KMA Sports, "The interest is out there, the culture is changing and the kids are interested."
Aside from their tournament success, the Cardinals have been successful in duals, too, with a 6-1 record, which includes victories over Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic, Southwest Iowa, Woodbine, Griswold, and Shenandoah. According to Kennedy, his team has been able to take advantage of the numbers game that comes with duals.
"Having a roster of kids that we can plug in and use in various duals is a plus," Kennedy said.
Ayden Sengmany (113), Nolan Niesen (138), Gabe McCain (145), Mitch Lutz (152), Carson Burhenne (160), Chase Reber (170), Logan Young (182) and Corey Coleman (195) have all posted winning records for the Cardinals this season.
Treynor's fast start might come as a surprise to many, but not their coach.
"We knew we could be competitive," Kennedy said, "If you have a near-full lineup or a full lineup in 1A, you're going to do well."
Treynor will look continue to their fast start when they join their Western Iowa Conference foes in Audubon this weekend. Dual tournament action will occur Friday. The individual tournament will be Saturday. Treynor has drawn the No. 6 seed in the dual tournament and will wrestle AHSTW in the first round.
"We haven't really sat down and set any specific goals other than just going out and competing each time you put the red or green strap on your ankle. Whether it's a dual format or an individual format," Kennedy said.
"They know what's in store for them," he added, "We know we have some tough teams to face and some kids to face, but what's so great about wrestling is you never know until you're out on the mat and the ref blows the whistle."
KMA Sports will be on hand for the finals of the Western Iowa Conference individual tournament. You can hear the finals with Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier on KMA-FM 99.1 at around 2 p.m. Saturday.
The complete interview with Coach Kennedy can be heard below.