(Treynor) -- Luke Mieska came to a realization recently that he was not ready for his soccer career to be over.
The all-time leading scorer in Treynor history, Mieska had reality slap him in the face with the current delay and suspension of what was supposed to be his senior year of soccer.
“The thought of not getting to play my senior year,” Mieska told KMA Sports, “made me realize I wasn’t ready to be done playing soccer.”
So, Mieska went back to the school and program that has impressed him the most during the recruiting process – Nebraska Wesleyan.
“I’ve kind of been talking to the coach for a while, but I didn’t want to give a super firm commitment,” Mieska said. “Once the whole coronavirus thing hit, I started to have more serious discussions with the coaches. It kind of just happened.”
Mieska scored 35 goals and had 21 assists during his junior year, earning his second All-KMAland nod.
“Lincoln is a great, great city,” he said of his decision. “I’m a Hawkeye fan, but Lincoln is really nice. I’m more of a one-on-one guy, and I like more personalized and smaller classes. It’s a super nice, small school where I feel like I’ll do a lot better than at a big place.”
Nebraska Wesleyan went 7-8-3 this past season and were just 1-6-1 in the American Rivers Conference.
“They’ve got a lot of dudes coming back,” Mieska noted, “especially in the attacking third where I’m going to be playing. I’m really looking forward to learning from some experienced guys. From the looks of it, it’s going to be a good season. I’m excited.”
Mieska made his comments on Wednesday’s KMAland Catch Up. Listen to the complete interview linked below.