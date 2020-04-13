(Treynor) -- Treynor senior Rylie Jacobsen has long dreamed of playing soccer in college. She'll get to do that at Buena Vista next year.
"I'm very excited to play at the college level," Jacobsen said. "I've dreamed of this since I was a little kid. I've worked super, super hard for this."
Jacobsen says her recruiting process began during her junior season.
"I started getting emails from colleges," Jacobsen said. "I started going to showcases with my club team. Then I got an anonymous donation to go to a soccer camp over the summer. I saw BV, signed up for the camp and loved it immediately."
Jacobsen immediately found her fit at BV.
"It was close to home, it was a small school," Jacobsen said. "Looking at the program, it sounded like a good fit for me."
The Beavers went 2-15 in 2019, but will be under the tutelage of first-year coach Benton Frayne in 2020.
"Their program is obviously growing," Jacobsen said. "I'm excited to be a part of that growing process and seeing what we'll be able to do this year."
Jacobsen will be joined at Buena Vista by many other KMAland athletes including Tri-Center's Tobi and Amanda Brich, Glenwood's Nikki Schuppan and Abraham Lincoln's Clare Plummer.
"It's kind of cool how there are girls from where I am going there, too," Jacobsen said.
When she gets to Buena Vista, Jacobsen's goal is to make goals.
"The only goals I have is to try to make some plays, and hopefully, make some goals," Jacobsen said.
Jacobsen's senior soccer season is currently in limbo, but she's still preparing as if there will be a season.
"I am running everyday and working out," Jacobsen said. "Preparing for our season."
The Cardinals return a strong nucleus to the pitch this summer with Jacobsen and Iowa commit Alyssa Kellar. They've come one game away from making the state tournament in each of the past two seasons. They had their sights set on getting over the hump this season.
"We think that we have a really good chance of making it to state," Jacobsen said. "I've had a really good four years. I'm just excited to use all that and take it into college."
Listen to the complete interview with Jacobsen linked below.