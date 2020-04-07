(Treynor) -- Treynor's Nate McCombs does not know if he'll get to play baseball during his senior year, but he knows he'll get to continue his career at Northwestern College, which will fulfill a lifelong dream.
"Throughout my whole life, my ultimate goal was to play collegiate baseball," McCombs said. "I thought about it a lot these past few years."
McCombs says his opportunity at Northwestern came about through his former high school teammate, Brenden Dingus, who is currently at Northwestern.
"I went up to go visit him and he introduced me to the coaches," McCombs said. "It really just felt like home. Everybody wanted to work hard and strive to be the best they could be."
The Raiders were 11-9 in 2020 before the season was canceled.
"They value their faith in their game, as do I," McCombs said. "The competition is going to be very good for me. It will really test me."
McCombs hit .364 for the Cardinals last season with a .421 slugging and .482 on-base percentage. McCombs also made 10 starts on the mound, going 7-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 53 strikeouts. McCombs is hopeful he'll be able to be able to play both ways in college.
"Their pitching coach has been in contact with me a lot and talking about pitching and his program there," McCombs said. "I really want to try to play both ways."
McCombs is also hopeful that he can continue to play baseball after his time in Orange City comes to a close.
"My end goal is when I leave there, I can play somewhere else," McCombs said. "And just continue to play as long as I can. It's my end goal to play professionally, that's everybody's goal. Hopefully, I can end up there."
Before McCombs gets to campus he's hopeful he'll be able to finish his time at Treynor with a soccer and baseball season.
"Right now, I'm just staying in shape," McCombs said. "We have a facility near my house that has a batting cage, so I've been going there and hitting balls every day and just staying in baseball mode."
If McCombs is not fortunate enough to don the Treynor jersey again, he's thankful for his time and experiences.
"I give a lot of praise to my teammates and coaches," McCombs said. "I'm just going to miss my teammates the most. We're all really close and we all have the same goal at the end of the day. How close everybody was, I'd just miss that the most."
The complete interview with McCombs can be heard below.