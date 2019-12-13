(Neola) -- Tri-Center's unselfish ways have propelled the Trojans' boys teams to a 3-0 start to the season courtesy of convincing wins over Logan-Magnolia, Audubon and West Harrison by an average of 32 points per game. While Tri-Center's fast start might come as a surprise to many, it is not to their coach: Chad Harder.
"You could kind of see it coming, they've had success all the way through, even in their youth and you could see that the group as a whole is just a bunch of winners," Harder said.
The Trojans are coming off a 12-11 campaign and a district final appearance last year. Coach Harder's team lost four of its' five starters from last year, but the one returning starter they did bring back, Leyton Nelson, has made a massive impact so far. The most recent Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week is averaging 22.3 points per contest and is shooting 76 percent from the field.
"He's averaging a lot of points, but I'd call him one of our most unselfish players in every regard," Harder said, "Leyton's a winner, so he's going to do whatever it takes for us to be successful at the end of the night."
The addition of 6-foot-8-inch Caleb Mattox is averaging 10 points per game and has also given Tri-Center a new dimension to their game.
"We don't have a lot of height here at Tri-Center usually," Harder said, "He came here last year and fit in immediately. He can do a little bit of everything. He can play all over the floor."
Ethan Alfers, Kent Elliott, Trent Kozeal, Tom Turner and Zach Elliott have also been key contributors to the Trojans' 3-0 start.
Tri-Center will look to continue their ways tonight when they face IKM-Manning. The Trojans will close the first half of the season with games next week against Treynor, Missouri Valley, and Clarinda Academy.
So what does Coach Harder want to see from his team after a strong start?
"Consistency, we really feel like if we stay consistent, we can have a really solid season. We still feel like we have a long ways to go in a lot of regards. There's always room for improvement."
Sean Nienow will be in Manning tonight for Tri-Center/IKM-Manning as one of many games you can hear on the Red Oak Chrysler High School Basketball Show on KMA from 6:30 until 9:15. The complete interview with Coach Harder can be heard below.