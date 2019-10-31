(Neola) -- The Tri-Center cross country team will be represented in both the girl’s and boy’s Class 1A state race on Saturday in Fort Dodge.
The Trojan boys finished second by a mere two points at their state qualifying meet last week in Holstein.
“I was really pleased with how the guys competed at Holstein,” Coach Lexi Cochran told KMA Sports. “We went into it with the mindset that we are going to give it our all and see what happens.”
Junior Brett McGee placed fourth while senior Jon Franke was sixth in the race. Junior Jason VanNordstrand had one of his top performances of the season in running 30th.
“(Jason) had a standout performance,” Cochran said. “To see him have it click together was exciting. As a whole, it was great. Brett and Jon are very reliable and always finishing where they ought to, and the rest of the team followed suit.”
Freshman Sean McGee was 31st in the race and seniors Joey Wohlers, Dean Robinson and Caiden Bryant were 33rd, 50th and 59th, respectively.
While the boy’s team runs at 2:30 PM, the top-ranked runner in the state will represent the Trojans in the girl’s race. Junior Peyton Pogge – last year’s state runner-up – will likely have her first real competition of the season.
“I want her to know that she’s going to have to be ready to race,” Cochran said. “We talked a lot about what that looks like, because she basically had no competition this season. It will be good for her to have a race. We talked about how if she just cruised and won state by a minute that wouldn’t be much fun. She’s ready for a challenge.”
The 1A girl’s race is slated for a 2:00 start. Trevor Maeder will have updates on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96) throughout the day. The state competition begins with Class 4A girls at 11:00 AM.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Cochran below.