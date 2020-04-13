(Neola) -- When the soccer season begins, the Tri-Center boys will start a new era under a new coach.
St. Albert alum Nevada Meis has taken the reins of the program and is eager to get things going.
"I'm really excited to get back into soccer and really excited to get to work with this group of kids," Meis said. "I'm just ready to start practicing and start getting games going."
Meis will have to bottle her excitement for now. The Iowa High School Athletic Association has suspended the soccer season until May 1st, with first competition beginning on May 8th.
"I can't have any contact with our kids," Meis said. "I've just been encouraging my kids to continue workouts or get ball handling in either on their own or with siblings."
When the season starts, the Trojans will be forced to learn quickly under the tutelage of a new coach.
"It was already scary going in and only having two weeks to practice get going," Meis said. "Not having a lot of background at Tri-Center and not knowing these kids personally. I'm just eager to get to know them and create a program that's positive."
Meis inherits a Trojans squad that finished 4-13 last season, but returns many seasoned pieces.
"Very upperclassmen heavy," Meis said. "I have a lot of juniors and seniors that I'm very excited to work with. I think they're ready to get going, too, to help the underclassmen."
Gaven Heim is back after the leading the Trojans in scoring with 13 goals a year ago.
"He's been really successful with his senior year this far," Meis said. "I'm excited he's there and going to be able to lead us in the top half of our formation, and hopefully lead us in scoring again."
Caiden Bryant, Ryan Lyle, Garrett Gittins, Joey Wohlers, Dean Robinson, Jon Franke and Brecken Freeberg will also contribute for the Trojans this season.
With a shortened season and a strong core returning, Meis enters the season with an open mind.
"I just want these kids to have fun," Meis said. "I want them to be able to enjoy it as these seniors go out and end with a positive note."
The Trojans' first game of the season is slated to be May 8th against West Central Valley. The complete interview with Coach Meis can be heard below.