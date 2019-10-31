(Neola) -- The Tri-Center football team is more than ready to take advantage of the opportunity to play Iowa high school playoff football.
The Trojans (6-3) were among the final teams that made the cut early Saturday morning for the 2019 postseason after beating Logan-Magnolia 35-14 in week nine. Tri-Center head coach Ryan Schroder says the team was extremely excited when they learned they made the bracket.
"We didn't really find out until like 2:30 in the morning," Schroder said. "It was a short night, but we were pretty excited. Not knowing going in, we had to do what we could do and then it was up to the state. There was a lot of talk that we wouldn't get in. Making the cut was pretty exciting for us."
Now, the 15th seeded Trojans will face No. 9 seed South O'Brien on the road Friday night, who comes in with an 8-1 overall record. Coach Schroder says South O'Brien primarily runs a double tight base offensive set and runs the ball heavily.
"They have a kid in the backfield that has over 2000 rushing yards on the season," Schroder said. "He's a tough kid and pretty good sized. They do a good job up front as their offensive line is pretty good. We have really been working hard on some things this week. We have to contain that running game of theirs."
That tailback for South O'Brien is Tristan Wilson, and to go along with his 2000 yards he has 22 rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Jackson Louscher has thrown for 383 yards, ran for 189 and has nine total scores on the season. Coach Schroder says his team needs all hands on deck Friday night.
"We have to control the line of scrimmage," he said. "We have to be physical up front and we've told the kids that all week. We have to make them bounce it to the outside and make them change what they want to do. That's our plan. We will take some of that stuff away in the middle, we'll be physical, we'll have to tackle very well, and just be ready to go."
KMA reporter Sean Nienow will provide live reports from Tri-Center's game Friday night during the playoff edition of the Red Oak Chrysler Connection Show. Coach Schroder's full interview with KMA Sports can be found below.