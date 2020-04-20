Editor's Note: This feature was conducted prior to Governor Reynolds' decision to cancel the spring sports season in Iowa. In the coming weeks, KMA Sports will continue to highlight the spring sports teams that were looking forward to the 2020 season.
(Neola) -- The Tri-Center girls soccer team is hoping they get the opportunity to build off last year's strong showing, and they've been putting in the work to make sure it happens.
"We're very eager," Coach Jeff Lefeber said. "Basically nonstop since last year, we played a lot over the summer and the girls played indoor over the winter."
Lefeber says this year's team is taking a business-like approach to the season.
"We had open gyms, usually they joke around a bit, this year they were all business, then we came to screeching halt," Lefeber said. "I feel bad for them. They'd been working real hard, but we'll be ready if we get the chance."
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has suspended soccer practices until May 1st. Teams can begin matches May 8th. The quick turnaround will create challenges for Lefeber.
"It's going to be difficult," Lefeber said. "You don't want to let someone fall through the cracks. You don't want to overlook anybody. That's why it's important we did play in the offseason."
Last year, the Trojans went 12-6 with all six losses coming by one or two goals. Lefeber feels that last year's success came because of his team's ability to mesh instantly.
"We really came together and gelled well as a team last year," Lefeber said.
"We stress that you have to push out any differences you may have to come together to achieve a common goal, they did that last year and had a lot of success."
The Trojans' successes came last year thanks to a talented freshman class led by Miranda Ring. Ring scored 20 goals, the second-most in the Western Iowa Conference.
"She's just a great all-around player," Lefeber said. "She disperses the ball really well, but she can also score, she's very active with her shots. I'm looking for her to be a leader and take her game to the next level."
Paige Skow, Sage Schroder and Marissa Ring also put together efficient seasons, finishing top 10 in the WIC in goals scored with 13,12 and 11 respectively. In total, the Trojans return 68 of the 69 goals they scored last season.
However, all-state goalkeeper, Emma McDonald, has since graduated. Senior Charlie Munch will fill the void this season.
"If she didn't have an all-state player ahead of her, she might have been an all-district or all-state herself," Lefeber said. "She's a great goalkeeper. She trains really hard. She just needs to get out and get her feet wet. She's going to do well, she just had the opportunity. She's looking forward to it."
With what they return, the Trojans appear primed for another successful season.
"I'm expecting a lot out of them this year," Lefeber said. "We're a little older now and had a great freshman class. I'm looking to see them gel well and play well."
The Trojans' first match of the season is scheduled for May 8th against Kuemper Catholic. The complete interview with Coach Lefeber can be heard below.