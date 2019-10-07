(Neola) -- Tri-Center had a get-right game on Friday night, and it sure seemed like everything got right.
The Trojans (3-3, 1-1) ended a three-game losing skid with a 56-12 domination of West Monona in Class A District 10.
“With three losses in a row, we kind of set the tone at practice,” Coach Ryan Schroder told KMA Sports. “We started on defense and got a stop, and once we got the offense on the field it kind of started rolling.”
Senior quarterback Bryson Freeberg had a record-setting night, completing 24 of 35 pass attempts for 501 yards and six touchdowns, including three to sophomore and brother Brecken Freeberg, two to senior Gaven Heim and one to junior Mason Rohatsch.
“Bryson took a giant step,” Schroder said. “He took his game to the next level, and he’s been getting more comfortable in the pocket. We’ve really been working with him on staying in the pocket and finding his receivers. He’s been getting better every week, and this past Friday was the one he put it all together.”
The Trojans also had a strong running game with 94 yards and a touchdown from Trevor Carlson. And they did all of that against a West Monona defense that allowed just 19 points per game coming into the contest.
“Every coach wants to be playing their best ball at the end of the season,” Schroder said. “I think we took a giant step towards that. We’ve got three tough games coming up, and we can’t be satisfied. We have to continue to get better.”
Tri-Center will turn their attention now to Lawton-Bronson (5-1, 2-0). The Eagles have rallied off five straight wins after an opening-week loss to Alta-Aurelia. Junior Connor Smith has thrown for 703 yards, including 321 of those to junior Hayden Dahlhauser. Senior Rico Garcia has also been terrific on the ground with 717 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In a lot of ways, the numbers Lawton-Bronson has been putting up are quite similar to the Tri-Center offense. And Coach Schroder says they kind of look the same, too.
“Watching them on film, we do a lot of the same stuff,” he said. “It’s a lot like what we do, so we’ve got a pretty good feel of what they’re going to bring at our defense. That’ll help us, I think, but it’s going to come down to effort. The game is all about attitude and effort. We’re not going to change that (for this game).”
Certainly there will be some other factors at play from an execution standpoint, as well.
“I think we’re going to have to protect Bryson,” Schroder added. “We have to get the running game going. We have to win at the line of scrimmage, protect Bryson and our receivers will have to get off their press coverage. Just come out and give it everything we’ve got.
“I had a different feel going into Friday night before the (West Monona game). If I can get that mindset back in the kids, then I think we’re going to be just fine.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Schroder linked below.