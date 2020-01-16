(Neola) -- A fantastic career and senior season for Bryson Freeberg has led to an opportunity with NAIA national champion Morningside.
The record-breaking Trojans signal-caller recently announced his decision to continue his football and academic career with the Mustangs.
“The process really began back in April,” Freeberg told KMA Sports. “I went to some camps and talked to some coaches this summer, and it kept moving forward through the football season. Morningside was there the whole way.”
Coach Steve Ryan’s team just finished out a second consecutive undefeated national championship season.
“The big thing that jumps out is the culture,” Freeberg added. “I went on a couple visits this past fall. Just the game day atmosphere, what they’ve built and the players on and off the field – everything about what they’ve done there really jumped out to me.”
Freeberg, who threw for 2,153 yards, rushed for 328 and produced 30 total touchdowns this past fall, will join a stacked depth chart at quarterback. Bellevue West product Joe Dolincheck was the starter this past season and has two years of eligibility remaining.
“Joe had a great year this year,” Freeberg said. “I talked to Coach Ryan about that, and he said to just come and work hard every day. Preparing like I’m going to be the starter every day, keep working and keep learning from Joe and good things will come.”
Freeberg made his comments on Thursday’s KMAland Catch Up on Upon Further Review. Listen to the complete interview below.