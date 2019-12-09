(Neola) -- A hot start to his junior year has landed Leyton Nelson the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week for the basketball season.
The Tri-Center standout averaged 25.5 points per game last week as the Trojans went 2-0 with dominant wins over Logan-Magnolia and Audubon.
“I think our guys are moving the ball well,” Nelson told KMA Sports. “I think we can go far if we work together. We have a deep team, and I’m excited to see where we can go.”
Nelson shot 9-of-13 from the field and 5-of-7 from the line against Logan-Magnolia last Tuesday, scoring 23 points and finishing with three rebounds and three assists. He followed with 11-of-14 from the field and 5-of-7 from the line in a 28-point, 8-steal, 6-rebound, 3-assist performance against Audubon on Friday.
“I think our team chemistry (has been big),” Nelson added. “We’re already getting there. We’re an unselfish team. It was the first time we’d won (in Audubon) in four years.”
The Trojans will have a tough stretch as they head to break, starting with West Harrison tonight and continuing with a trip to IKM-Manning on Friday. They also get Treynor, Missouri Valley and Clarinda Academy in the final week of the first half — all at home.
“All these teams are good,” Nelson said. “We’re going to have to come out and play (well). Treynor will be a big game, but we’re just going to take it one game at a time.”
Listen to the complete interview with Nelson linked below.