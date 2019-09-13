(Neola) -- Tri-Center proved plenty on Thursday evening. To themselves, to their fans and to many others. But most of all, they proved they’re not quite ready to cede the Western Iowa Conference.
The defending WIC champions - with no seniors and a whole lot of scrap - shocked 2A No. 7 and KMAland No. 5 Underwood with a 28-26, 24-26, 25-20, 14-25, 15-9 five-set classic of a win to open conference play in a match heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
“That game was just so relieving for us,” Presley Pogge told KMA Sports. “Everybody doubted us, but we wanted to come out and show people shouldn’t underestimate us.”
While Underwood had the state ranking, the better win-loss record and even a head-to-head win over the Trojans, it didn’t matter in the Tri-Center gym on Thursday night.
Pogge had a team-high 12 kills, Miranda Ring passed out 37 assists and as the match went along, more and more Trojans made key contributions.
“We worked really hard and watched a lot of film on them,” Pogge added. “We just worked together a lot. It was our goal to go after them, and we did that.”
The contributions were aplenty and sometimes seemingly out of nowhere. For instance, the final swing - and winning kill - of the evening came from freshman Emile Sorenson.
Sorenson was merely the latest hot hand to feed. After just two kills in the first four sets, the youngest contributor on a roster full of youth provided winners on the first, 14th and 15th points of the final set.
“We have a scrappy bunch of girls,” Coach Amy Wingert said. “We are very young. They know the game and play a lot in the offseason. They were just ready to win.”
There were plenty of other standouts to highlight, too. Like, junior Laura Brockhoff, who came in averaging 0.59 kills per set and had eight winners and three blocks in the victory.
Or Meredith Maassen - a sophomore with a night filled of efficiency, effectiveness and eight kills of her own. Junior Tatum Carlson also had eight kills and plenty of bright moments, including on defense where she seems to have a knack in being in the right spot.
To that point, so did libero Marissa Ring and defensive specialists Abby Stamp and Maddie Wood.
All of them had major roles in the fifth and deciding set that opened with the Eagles and Trojans sharing short 2-0 runs. Tri-Center eventually broke away in the frame with a 5-1 spurt thanks to kills from Maassen, Brockhoff, Pogge and Carlson. That left the final two kills up to Sorenson.
“Our communication towards the end definitely helped us out a lot,” Mirand Ring said. “It feels amazing. We worked really hard.”
The fifth set proved to simply be the finality on a big night for the Trojans, which fought off two set points in each of the first two sets before winning the opener and falling in a tight second frame. They would answer that loss with a win in the third before dropping set four in their toughest performance of the evening.
That loss, though, only led into the sterling fifth set.
“I told them they have to wake up,” Wingert said. “They fell asleep, and we had to be on our toes and be ready for anything.”
The win may have shocked those across the area and even in the state, but this was always something Coach Wingert believed in.
“Underwood’s good,” Wingert said, “but I knew deep down that if the girls played their game that they would persevere and win this game.”
With a season-defining win now in tow, the Trojans feel they’re about to take off to even bigger things.
“Our team is very young, so our confidence definitely shot up with this win,” Ring added.
Macy Vanfossan led Underwood (6-2, 0-1) with 23 kills, including 10 in a dominant set four. Zoe Rus pitched in 14 kills, and Peyton Cook had 46 assists for the Eagles.
View complete video interviews with Coach Wingert, Pogge and Ring below.