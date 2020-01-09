(Neola) -- Following an up-and-down 2019, Tri-Center's wrestling squad is hoping to kick off 2020 in strong style with a good showing at their host tournament Saturday.
"We were a little banged up towards Christmas time," Coach Scott Manhart tells KMA Sports, "But we started out pretty good."
The Trojans began their tournament season with a second-place showing at Omaha North. They followed that performance with a respectable showing at MVAOCOU and finished 2019 with a sixth-place finish out of eight teams at the Western Iowa Conference Tournament.
"We only had two in the finals and we thought we were going to get four in the finals," Manhart said of the WIC Tournament, "In some ways, we did better than we expected and in other areas, we expected to do better."
Manhart says the experiences of his team in 2019 gave them plenty of opportunities to learn and improve over the break.
"We learned that we're missing a lot of little things. We just have little things to work on," Manhart said, "Footwork, keeping the match pace up and just trying to work our better positioning and working off the bottom a little better."
Senior Bryson Freeberg has been the leader for the Trojans this season. Freeberg--a state medalist from a year ago--- is undefeated on the season , claimed another conference championship and his heavily motivated to improve on last year's performance.
Freeberg's dominant performance has basically come with ease. He's only surrendered two takedowns this season.
"He's definitely put in the work in the offseason. He's been real dominant in every match this year," Manhart said, "He's very motivated. He expects high expectations this season."
Freeberg along with teammate Connor Atkisson---another former state medalist-- have also assumed a strong leadership on a rather young Tri-Center roster.
"They set great examples by what they do, the other kids kind of want to do the same things they're doing," Manhart said.
Taylor Conn (106), Ethan Flaherty (138), Gaven Heim (182) and Alex Ausdemore (285) have also been vital for the Trojans' production this season.
This weekend, Tri-Center will host their annual tournament. Participating teams include ACGC, Clarinda Academy, East Mills, Harlan, Hinton, Kuemper Catholic, Lawton-Bronson, Missouri Valley, Nodaway Valley, Platteview, St. Albert, Treynor, West Harrison, Westwood, and Woodbine.
Coach Manhart is hopeful that his team can build off their recent tournament performances and find themselves in the thick of some hardware at their own tournament.
"I haven't looked too closely at all the matchups yet, but we're hoping for a top-five finish and a couple champions," Manhart said.
The complete interview with Coach Manhart can be heard below.