(Neola) -- Tri-Center standout wrestler Connor Attkisson is the latest area grappler to choose Iowa Western.
Attkisson was a four-year contributor at Tri-Center and will get an opportunity to continue those contributions with the Reivers.
“I had the Pottawattamie Promise scholarship so I have everything paid for already, and it’s always been a dream to wrestle in college,” Attkisson said. “It’s pretty much a win-win.”
Attkisson won 70 matches at 120 pounds over his final two years of high school wrestling, qualifying for state in his junior year.
“I went on a visit with the recruiting coach,” Attkisson said. “He showed me the facility, and it was top notch. It was great. And the cafeteria has amazing food.”
Attkisson says that he will enter his college wrestling career with a bit of a chip on his shoulder after missing state this past season. More than anything, though, the sense of accomplishment is high with the former Trojan standout.
“I started wrestling when I was pretty much in preschool,” he said. “I’ve always had a passion (for wrestling) because it’s been in my family. I grew up watching my cousins wrestle, and I’ve always wanted to be like them.”
Listen to the complete interview with Attkisson from Wednesday’s KMAland Catch Up linked below.