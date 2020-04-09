(Neola) -- Tri-Center senior Amanda Brich does not know if she'll get a track or soccer season her senior year, but she knows she'll get both at Buena Vista next year. She made that official by committing to the school in March.
Brich says she's been preparing as if she'll get one more season at Tri-Center.
"I've been working out and exercising just like I would be if I was in season," Brich said.
While Brich will play both soccer and track at Buena Vista, it was the soccer program that first drew her interest.
"The soccer coach had reached out to me first," Brich said. "They stayed in touch with me. They were really persistent. I really liked the school. I went to a soccer camp and an indoor track meet at BV. The coaching staff is really nice. It's a great school and they have great programs. I can't wait."
Brich also says one thing that stuck out for her about Buena Vista was its willingness to let her play soccer and run track.
"They told me it wouldn't be a problem," Brich said. "Other schools didn't think it was a good idea. BV was all for it."
Unlike in high school, the soccer and track seasons do not overlap, which makes Brich feel more comfortable about playing two sports.
"I'm going to be missing out on offseason stuff, so that might be a little difficult," Brich said. "But I think it might be a little easier because I'll be able to fully commit to the season while it's going on."
Brich will also have some familiarity when she gets to Storm Lake. Her cousin Tobi is also on the soccer squad at Buena Vista.
"I think that will be a lot of fun. I don't know if BV's ready for that," Brich joked.
Brich, a three-time state medalist in track, feels that she'll likely run 400s in college. An event she's had success in at the high school level.
When she gets to Buena Vista, Brich plans to focus on her kinesiology major while continuing to improve as an athlete.
"I hope to be successful in sports," Brich said. "I want to focus on my studies, too."
The complete interview with Brich can be heard below.