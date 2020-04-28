(Neola) -- An injury ended Tri-Center senior Caleb Mattox's high school basketball career, but it won't stop him from playing in college. The senior recently committed to Briar Cliff.
"It's a huge success to me," Mattox said. "It's something I wanted to do since I was a kid. My dad had the opportunity to play college basketball, but he never took the opportunity. It's something I always wanted to take advantage of."
Mattox is rehabilitating from a torn ACL sustained during the past basketball season. His injury, topped with others during his career, have motivated him.
"I feel like I still have a lot to prove," Mattox said. "I was just getting in the groove this season. Things were starting to click, and then I got injured."
Mattox says his opportunity came about in part to his high school coach, Chad Harder, who happens to be friends with current Briar Cliff coach Mark Svagera.
"He thought I'd really fit in there," Mattox said.
The Chargers run a "five-out" offense, something the 6-foot-8 Mattox feels plays to his strengths.
"I don't play like a normal post," Mattox said. "I can handle the ball. In middle school, AAU I was a point guard. It just comes naturally for me."
Mattox was also drawn to Briar Cliff by the campus life.
"It's a smaller campus, and I liked the feel of that," Mattox said.
The Chargers went 16-14 last season, their 13th consecutive winning season.
"They like to win," Mattox said. "And I like to win."
Mattox is hopeful he'll be able to return to the court in December. When he does return, he's ready to get to work.
"Hopefully, I can see myself getting some good minutes, but I'm going to have to work for it," Mattox said.
Mattox has been a stellar defender and rebounder during his career, and he'll look to improve on his offense when he gets to campus.
"I just need to be aggressive," Mattox said. "That's just something that will come to me as I get more confidence back in my knee."
While his high school career might have been haunted by injuries, Mattox is hopeful he can put that behind him in college.
"I just want to get four good years of basketball," Mattox said. "I just want four more years of healthy basketball. It pushes me a lot. I'm going to do whatever I can to make sure I can stay healthy and treat my body right."
The complete interview with Mattox can be heard below.