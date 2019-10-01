(DeWitt, Nebraska) -- The Tri County football team has been one of the state’s most dominant teams over the last three weeks.
The Trojans (4-1, 1-0) have outscored their last three foes – Pawnee City, Meridian and Humboldt-TRS – by a combined 202 to 8.
“We’re coming off of a year where we went through some growing pains,” Coach Brett Scheiding told KMA Sports. “This year, they’ve matured, and we’re playing some (guys) that have experience. They’re working on details now instead of swimming through everything we’re trying to teach them.”
The running game leads the way for Tri County this year with four players rushing for 103 yards or better. That’s led by junior Jack Holsing’s 465 yards and seven touchdowns.
“It starts up front,” Scheiding said. “Our front three or four guys have done a really nice job of opening holes. It allows us to get things started, and we have some skill guys that have developed. We try to spread the ball around.”
Junior quarterback Cole Siems has added 188 yards rushing to go with 397 yards passing and seven touchdowns. Another junior Drew Garrison has rushed for 160 yards, and senior Dominic Smith has 103 yards. The top receiver is Grant Lewandowski, who leads the team with seven receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns.
“In the last year or so, we’d been pretty one dimensional,” Scheiding added. “Now, we can spread the ball around a little bit, and that has really helped us out.”
While the offense has left no doubt with their high point totals, Coach Scheiding’s defense has been right there with them with back-to-back shutouts.
“Again, it starts up front,” Scheiding said. “We’ve got some pretty quality front line guys up front. They’ve been pretty big keys for us. We’ve got a couple linebackers that have a nose for the football, and if (the secondary) can take away the pass we’re in pretty good shape.”
Smith is the leading tackler this season with 30 total while senior Bailey Waitke and Garrison have 28 apiece. Brandon Seibolt leads the team with seven tackles for loss to go with 27 total tackles.
Tri County is not likely to be featured in a blowout on Friday night with Class D1 District 1 rival undefeated BDS (4-0, 1-0) up next. The Eagles have a pair of overtime wins, including a 26-18 triumph over Lourdes Central Catholic – Tri County’s only loss.
“They do a lot of different things,” Scheiding said. “They spread you out, they’ll line up and try to smash it right at you and they have a lot of skill guys that they can spread the ball around. With their speed and athleticism and tradition, they’re pretty confident.”
When it comes to knocking off the undefeated BDS outfit, Coach Scheiding believes it’s all about taking care of the ball.
“I really do think it’s the turnover issue,” Scheiding said. “I think we can attribute our loss this year to not taking care of the football. We have to take care of our responsibilities and try not to do too much. It’s pretty easy, with the things they do, to try to do someone else’s job, but they will gash you. It’s important to take care of responsibility football this week.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Scheiding below.