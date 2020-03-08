(Waterloo) -- Two area wrestlers won state championships at the Iowa AAU Super Peewee State Tournament in Waterloo on Saturday.
Reed Chambers and Colter Frain — both wrestling for the Powerhouse Wrestling Club — won championships at 80 pounds and 61 pounds, respectively, in the first grade division.
Glenwood Wrestling Club’s Pierson Wolff was second in the 50-pound first grade division. There were four thirds, three fourths, five fifths, two sixths, two sevenths and one eighth place finish among those in kindergarten and first grade.
Second graders and girls will wrestle on Sunday in Waterloo at Young Arena.
View the full list of medalists below.
Jett Allen, Powerhouse — 3rd Place (First Grade, 54)
Brentlee Anderson, Melcher-Dallas Little Saints — 8th Place (Kindergarten, 46)
Drew Buneta, Powerhouse — 3rd Place (Kindergarten, 70)
Reed Chambers, Powerhouse — 1st Place (First Grade, 80)
Beckham Clark, Western Iowa Grapplers — 3rd Place (First Grade, 48)
Silas Durick, Powerhouse — 4th Place (First Grade, 52)
Jaxyn Hollenbach, COBRA — 4th Place (First Grade, 48)
Asa Honnold, Clarinda Elite — 4th Place (Kindergarten, 44)
Mason Croushorn, Powerhouse — 5th Place (Kindergarten, 40)
Hank Davis, Powerhouse — 5th Place (Kindergarten, 38)
Colter Frain, Powerhouse — 1st Place (First Grade, 61)
Daniel Kessler, Powerhouse — 6th Place (First Grade, 44)
Jacob Leick, Powerhouse — 5th Place (First Grade, 52)
Greyson Loghry, Glenwood Wrestling Club — 6th Place (First Grade, 48)
Kaden Loghry, Powerhouse — 7th Place (Kindergarten, 46)
Bruce Parrish, Lenox — 7th Place (First Grade, 65)
Knox Porter, Claridna Elite — 5th Place (First Grade, 48)
Jackson Samo, Lenox — 3rd Place (Kindergarten, 52)
Pierson Wolff, Glenwood Wrestling Club — 2nd Place (First Grade, 50)
Landon Wright, Powerhouse — 5th Place (First Grade, 44)