(Omaha) -- Two Creighton volleyball standouts have been honored by the Big East Conference.
Megan Ballenger was named the Big East Defensive Player of the Week while Keeley Davis was picked as the Big East Freshman of the Week.
The award for Davis is her third consecutive after earning All-Tournament Team honors at the Creighton Classic while averaging 3.67 kills, 1.00 digs, 0.83 blocks and 0.67 aces per set.
Ballenger, meanwhile, averaged 2.83 blocks, 1.33 kills and 0.50 digs per set to lead the Bluejays to two 3-0 sweeps.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.