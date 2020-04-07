(Maryville) -- Former Northwest Missouri State football standouts Brandon Dixon and Matt Longacre as well as former head coach Adam Dorrel have been named to the D2Football.com All-Decade Team.
Longacre was tabbed to the first team. Dixon was a second-team selection. Longacre joined the Bearcats in 2010 and played in 53 games during his career in Maryville, registering 30.5 sacks. Longacre was named the 2014 MIAA Defensive Player of the Year and was a key part in Northwest's 2013 national championship. Longacre then spent four seasons in the NFL with the Rams.
Dixon was also a part of the 2013 national championship team and was a second-team All-American in 2012. He was a sixth-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2014 and also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants.
Dorrel coached the Bearcats from 2011 until 2016, posting a 76-8 record and claiming three national championships between 2013 and 2016 before departing to become the head coach at Abilene Christian.
Former UNO and Missouri Western kicker Greg Zeurlein was also named a first-team choice. The complete release can be found here.