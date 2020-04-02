(Lincoln) -- Two Nebraska student-athletes have been named among 10 national semifinalists for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Athlete of the Year Award.
Senior linebacker Mohamed Barry and track and field junior Givon Washington are among the semifinalists.
The Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar program “recognizes outstanding minority young men and women who have distinguished themselves in their academic and athletic pursuits. Nominees must be at least an academic sophomore, hold a 3.5 cumulative GPA or higher and be active on campus or in their communities.”
