IGCA All-District Basketball

(KMAland) -- Two KMAland coaches and a former KMAland coach are among those in the 2020 Iowa Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame class.

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Tom Petersen, AHSTW’s Steve Sauvain and former Harlan coach Tony Vis are all members of this year’s class.

This year’s class will be honored on April 4th in Cedar Rapids.