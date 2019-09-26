(KMAland) -- Two KMAland coaches and a former KMAland coach are among those in the 2020 Iowa Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame class.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s Tom Petersen, AHSTW’s Steve Sauvain and former Harlan coach Tony Vis are all members of this year’s class.
This year’s class will be honored on April 4th in Cedar Rapids.
