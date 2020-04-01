(KMAland) -- A two-time KMAland Pitcher of the Year Abby Straight is finishing out her collegiate career close to home at Omaha’s College of Saint Mary.
Straight, who helped Logan-Magnolia softball achieve unprecedented feats, is another collegiate senior athlete that will look to take advantage of eligibility relief from the NAIA.
“I still have two years left in my (academic) program, so I will still be here next year,” Straight said. “I talked with my coach, and I would take the extra eligibility.”
Straight went to Indian Hills Community College out of high school before choosing CSM in order to pursue a career in occupational therapy.
“I had a really great experience (at Indian Hills),” Straight said. “I was able to gain a lot of good experiences there. We made it to the national tournament, which was a great time, and we were pretty successful.
“(College of Saint Mary) gave me the opportunity to pursue occupational therapy and still play softball.”
Straight was a two-way player for the Flames this season. She played in 12 of their 13 games and started 11 of them. At the plate, she was hitting a team-best .459 with a .524 on-base percentage and a .514 slugging mark.
In the circle, Straight led the team with 44 innings pitched in eight starts and posted 31 strikeouts.
“I have had the opportunity to grow as a person and player,” she said. “I loved my time at Logan-Magnolia, and I love how I’ve been able to continue and improve since then.”
Listen to the complete interview with Straight from Upon Further Review’s KMAland Catch Up on Wednesday below.