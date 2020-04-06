(Cedar Falls) -- Former Nebraska quarterback and new Northern Iowa wide receivers coach Joe Ganz was a Monday morning guest on KMA’s Upon Further Review.
Ganz worked the past four seasons at Youngstown State, including as the quarterbacks coach the past two years after a year as the tight ends coach.
“I’m very excited and humbled to be a part of this program,” Ganz said. “Obviously, being at Youngstown the last four years, I’ve admired them from afar. The way (Coach Mark) Farley handles his program, the way they play and compete.”
Ganz was a record-setting quarterback at Nebraska, throwing for 3,568 yards and accounting for 3,826 total yards of offense in 2008. He hopes his success and experience at quarterback will carry over.
“Hopefully, what I can bring to the table is helping those guys as much as I can in terms of understanding different coverages,” he said. “The little nuances of the coverages and how to get open.
“Just little things they might not see from the quarterback’s eyes. Just to hopefully do everything I can to be productive in fine-tuning those little aspects. Really getting in-depth with understanding the concepts of the play and how you fit in that concept.”
Ganz is joined in Cedar Falls by his former offensive coordinator and position coach at Nebraska, Shawn Watson, who was hired as the quarterbacks coach.
“He was integral in getting me an interview for the job,” Ganz said. Coach Wats coached me for three years, and I worked for him for a year and a half at Nebraska. He’s a great guy and really shows the players how much he cares about you. He really teaches you the game and the details of football.”
The Panthers went 10-5 and advanced to the FCS quarterfinals this past season. They are scheduled to open the 2020 season at Iowa on September 5th.
Hear much more from Monday’s Upon Further Review interview with Ganz linked below.