(Des Moines) -- The engineer of the most successful NAIA wrestling program in the nation joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Monday.
Nick Mitchell, the head coach of the nine-time national champion Grand View Vikings, has fostered an unmatched culture that has led to incredible success at the NAIA level. The ninth championship came in March just before the rest of the sports world shut down.
“We were pretty fortunate to even compete,” Mitchell told KMA Sports. “Like every year, the tournament was a rollercoaster. You go in and feel like you have a shot to win every single match in the tournament. That doesn’t happen always, but we had some really awesome highs.”
One of those highs came from Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton alum Evan Hansen, who finished out his career with a fourth consecutive national championship. He was just the eighth four-time national champion in NAIA history.
“We knew he could be really successful, but the thing that impressed us right away is that he really did buy into that lifestyle,” Mitchell said. “We always talk about the championship lifestyle, and Evan dove in head first. It showed right away.
“One thing I’m always impressed with is he’s really coachable. He’s the only four-time national champion we’ve ever had on our team, and he’s one of the top three or four most coachable guys we’ve ever had, too.”
The Vikings also had two other national finalists, including champion Renaldo Rodriguez-Spencer, and 10 total All-Americans in rolling to that ninth-consecutive championship.
Other area members of the Grand View wrestling roster include Glenwood’s Trevor Anderson, Treynor alums Sam and Steven Gregory, Missouri Valley’s Nathan Haynes and Atlantic’s Chase McLaren and Zac Stork.
“I don’t know what it is about that area, but you guys really produce some great kids,” Mitchell said. “I love all those guys. They work hard, they’re good students and you can see some huge potential out of those guys.”
Another KMAlander will be joining the group next year, as Red Oak’s Justin McCunn has committed to continue wrestling at Grand View.
“He’s one of those guys, that when he came on campus, I knew it was the type of guy we had to have in our program,” Mitchell said. “When we talk championship lifestyle, this kid clearly lives it, and it’s going to be such an easy transition for him when he gets here.”
Hear much more with Coach Mitchell from today’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.