(KMAland) -- Former Nebraska star and 2001 Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Friday morning.
Crouch, who was a two-time Big XII Offensive Player of the Year, has been in the news lately with election into the College Football and University of Nebraska Athletic Halls of Fame.
“It’s certainly taken my mind off any of the uncertainty in the world,” Crough said. “It’s been a blessing, and I’m very honored. It’s kind of left me speechless in a lot of ways, but I didn’t do this on my own. I had such great coaches and teammates, and everybody around me was so great. We had a pretty good run.”
Crouch redshirted during Nebraska’s 1997 national championship season, and then played in 43 games over the next four seasons. He compiled 3,434 yards on the ground, amassed 4,481 yards passing and accounted for 90 total offensive touchdowns.
One of his most famous touchdowns came during a win over Oklahoma in 2001, and it was on a pass from former St. Albert star Mike Stuntz. The famous “Black 41 Flash Reverse Pass” that helped the Huskers to a 20-10 win never worked in practice.
“Coach (Frank) Solich presented it in a classy and creative way,” Crouch remembered. “We stayed in after our team meeting, and he showed a video with historical plays in games against Oklahoma. After the highlight reel went up, we had a play on the white board that we were going to use in the Oklahoma game.
“There was lots of confusion during the week. It never worked smooth. Sacks, interceptions, incomplete passes, dropped balls by me. He it took it out of the game plan, but lo and behold he called it in the game. It was an awesome play, and Mike threw a perfect pass.”
Crouch also detailed some of his favorite games and plays, including a win at Iowa during his freshman year, an overtime victory over Notre Dame in 2000 and another road win at Missouri during his senior season.
“I was fortunate to be a part of a great program,” Crouch said. “There were so many meaningful games to me. Obviously, a loss is not as great as a win, but there are some impactful (losses) that I think about quite a bit.”
Crouch also says he’s done plenty of reflecting over the past couple months, remembering the impact Millard North and his head coach Fred Petito had on his career and achievements.
“They were very positive impacts on me,” Crouch said. “These coaches demanded excellence, and they did it in the right away. I encourage current coaches that are coaching their sons, youth or in high school to continue to be positive. Players may not be interested in football if they’re not coached up and loved up the right away.
“I’m not saying don’t yell, but love these kids up as well. That’s what happened with me. Millard North was the perfect example and had a lot to do with me learning the option game. I was fortunate to land in (Coach Petito’s) lap and have him coach me for four years.”
Hear much more from Crouch in the Upon Further Review interview linked below.