(Anita) -- The CAM boys head into 2020 with a 6-0 record and have won their last five games by an average of 18 points per game. However, they feel their best basketball is still in front of them.
"Anytime you can go into Christmas break without a blemish on your record it's not a bad start," Coach Nick Hodges tells KMA Sports. "I think the best basketball is still ahead of us, but we'll take the 6-0 start."
The secret according to Hodges has been an improved defense.
"Ultimately, I think it's been our defense and our rebounding," Hodges said.
The Cougars began the season with a one-point victory over Boyer Valley and have since peeled off double-digit victories over West Harrison, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Ar-We-Va, Southwest Valley, and Glidden-Ralston. Their next victory will match their win total from 2018-19, when they went 7-14.
"Last year, we took our licks at times," Hodges said, "We lost a lot of close games, but we also got a lot of playing time for these now sophomores, juniors, seniors."
The Cougars returned their top three scorers from last year -- Jacob Holste, Ben Tibken and Nathan Hensley. Meanwhile sophomore Lane Spieker has assumed the point guard role and benefited from the tough competition he faced in the Rolling Valley Conference last season.
"He's done a really good job of running the point for us," Hodges said of Spieker, "He took his licks as a freshman going against names like (Drew) Schurke from Ar-We-Va and Exira-EHK's really good guards."
Spieker is one of seven players averaging between five and 10 points per contest for the Cougars along with Holste, Tibken, Hensley, Ethan Arp, Colby Rich, and Connor McKee.
"We're very balanced," Hodges said, "We don't have any leading scorers in our conference, but we've got five guys in the top 20. It's really nice because when we game plan for other teams and there's a big name, it's easy to focus in on stopping them. With us we're very unselfish and it's a different leading scorer and sometimes second-leading scorer almost every night."
The Cougars' balance has been evident by their 48 percent shooting efficiency as a team.
"We are shooting really well from the inside," Hodges said.
One area where the Cougars hope to improve is three-point shooting, where the they are shooting just 21 percent.
"Like I've told them, if you're struggling from the outside, you've got to look for an easy one. We've made it a point to get the ball inside to open the outside," Hodges said.
The Cougars will resume action tonight when they host Woodbine. The Tigers are 4-3 on the season, but they have been without last year's top scorer -- Layne Pryor, who has been sidelined with an injury sustained during football season.
"We have to match their physicality. They've got a couple boys inside that are pretty big and their guards are not real small," Hodges said.
Adam Kiesel will be in Anita Friday night providing updates for the Keast Auto Center Scoreboard Show, which can be hard from 9:30 until 11 on KMA. The complete interview with Coach Hodges can be heard below.