(Tarkio) -- East Atchison is just one win away from a state semifinal. It has been a dream season for the Wolves, who have compiled a 10-0 record, their best since the co-op of Tarkio and Fairfax began in 2014. Despite the perfect record, Coach Aaron Behrens told KMA Sports his team has ignored the pressure of being undefeated.
"We try to isolate and insulate ourselves from that," Behrens said, "The boys have really answered the bell all year and risen to the challenge."
Last Week, East Atchison isolated themselves and collected a 58-36 victory over South Holt-Nodaway Holt and their prolific quarterback, Drew Quinlin.
"He's kind of what makes them go and for the most part, we did a good job of containing him," Behrens said.
Offensively, the Wolves have averaged 58 points per contest in their 10 victories and have won all but one game by more than one score. The Wolves have relied on deep senior class with standouts such as quarterback Jake McEnaney, running back Briacin Bywater and end Ian Hedlund.
Sophomore Kaylin Merriwheather has immersed himself into the lineup both offensively and defensively at running back and linebacker.
The challenge only gets tougher for East Atchison, who will now turn their attention to a district final with 275 rival and defending 8-man state champion Mound City. Friday night's battle will be their second of the season. East Atchison won the first battle, a 58-50 thriller on October 4th.
"They're a very good football team," Behrens said, "I think that game and that back-and-forth and how it ended has given us confidence going forward that we can play in those types of games,"
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore will be in Tarkio Friday night with the call on KMA-FM 99.1. Pregame will begin at 6:45 with kickoff at 7. The complete interview with Coach Behrens can be found below.